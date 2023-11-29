Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

