Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.70. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 93,599 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Lanvin Group Stock Down 3.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.
