Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.70. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 93,599 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lanvin Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the first quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

