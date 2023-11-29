LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.44. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

See Also

