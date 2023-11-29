Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.9 %

LESL opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.