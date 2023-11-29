Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $4.50. Leslie’s shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 2,219,183 shares.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $859.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

