LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 5.5 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

