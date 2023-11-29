Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Lithia Motors worth $53,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,703,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.92 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

