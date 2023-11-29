Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Renato Derraik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

