Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.40

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 516213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Loews by 142.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Loews by 815.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 111,809 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

