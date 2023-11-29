LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.11

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $113.63 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

