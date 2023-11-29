Madrone Advisors LLC Sells 373,520 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madrone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Madrone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madrone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.59. 369,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

