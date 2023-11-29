MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAG. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE:MAG opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$13.26 and a 1 year high of C$22.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.8781973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

