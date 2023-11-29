Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.39 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and $36,467.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,681.88 or 1.00128687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003975 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000652 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,955.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.