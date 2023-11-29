Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.01

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.23, with a volume of 632022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

