Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

