Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $478.21 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock valued at $69,822,411. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.