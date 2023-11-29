MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MercadoLibre traded as high as $1,610.00 and last traded at $1,607.93, with a volume of 65143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,589.09.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,317.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,280.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

