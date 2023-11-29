Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 665,659 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.70% of Mercury Systems worth $34,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Couture sold 2,558 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $98,713.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,916.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $217,707. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.