Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 302,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 331,259 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $24.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

