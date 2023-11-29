Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.43 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.43 million and $808,338.40 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

