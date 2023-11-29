MetaMUI Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $101,472.85 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was January 3rd, 2021. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

