Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.01 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and $219,927.75 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00005284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,615,421 coins and its circulating supply is 21,895,995 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,615,421 with 21,895,995 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.01624438 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $254,741.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

