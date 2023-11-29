Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.95% of Methode Electronics worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 23,245 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.4 %

Methode Electronics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $875.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

