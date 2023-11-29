Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $19.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1,101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,411. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,052.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,196.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

