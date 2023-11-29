Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,096.66. 7,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,052.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,196.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.