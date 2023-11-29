Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
NYSE MLR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $41.50.
Miller Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
