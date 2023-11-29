Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Miller Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

