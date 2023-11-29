Mirova Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mirova raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after buying an additional 296,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,228,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. 52,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

