Mirova Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mirova cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. 39,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

