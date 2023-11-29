Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mirova reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,769.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 189,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after acquiring an additional 182,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,423,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 238.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 164,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 718,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,660,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

NYSE CI traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.75. 103,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.83. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

