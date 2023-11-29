Mirova Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mirova lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Crown were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Crown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. 39,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

