Mirova Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,639 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 98.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 12,008,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 1,629,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,131,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

