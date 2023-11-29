Mirova Has $178,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirova lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.32. The company had a trading volume of 193,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,134. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $259.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

