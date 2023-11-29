Mirova Has $542,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirova reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 3.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.34. The stock had a trading volume of 240,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.