Mirova Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mirova lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in General Mills were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.84. 539,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,284. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.