Mirova Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirova trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 801.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,663 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of BXP traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 673,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

