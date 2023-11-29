Mirova Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mirova lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.09. 736,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

