Mirova Purchases 1,130 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. 138,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,803. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

