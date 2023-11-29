Mirova Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mirova reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.59. 74,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

