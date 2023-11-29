Mirova Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mirova cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $369,590,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 41,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

