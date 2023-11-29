Mirova Sells 1,172 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

XRAY stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. 302,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.