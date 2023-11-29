Mirova Sells 1,425 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Prologis were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.42. 302,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,776. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

