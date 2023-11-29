Mirova Sells 289 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,733. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

