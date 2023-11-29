Mirova Sells 522 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mirova trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,485. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

