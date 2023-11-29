Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Moderna were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. 707,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $106.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982,209 shares in the company, valued at $213,305,510.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,614,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,305,510.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

