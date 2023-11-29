MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $415.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.70 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,077 shares of company stock worth $114,507,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

