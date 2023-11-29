Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

