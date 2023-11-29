Moonbeam Price Hits $0.26 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $207.37 million and $10.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002026 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,058,592 coins and its circulating supply is 791,161,172 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

