MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 163.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3,070.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 191.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,201. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.97.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

