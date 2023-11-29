Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Cuts Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Biomea Fusion comprises approximately 0.6% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned about 0.11% of Biomea Fusion worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 980,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 256,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of BMEA stock traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 1,655,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,034. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

