Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.4% of Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 500,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 352,065 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $724,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

